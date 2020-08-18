Kentwood Police ID homicide victim, person of interest located in Nebraska

A person of interest in the investigation was located in Nebraska, and detained by the Nebraska State Patrol.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood continue to investigating a homicide that occurred earlier this month and say they have a person of interest in custody.

According to a press release from the Kentwood Police Department, the victim is identified as 45-year-old Deolanda Gancino Galvez. Her body was located on Aug. 10 at a home at 502 Jennifer St. SE.

Officers were originally sent to the home for a wellness check. When they got there, they found her dead inside.

Investigators were able to determine a person of interest who was known to the victim. This person was located in Nebraska, and detained by the Nebraska State Patrol.

After further investigation, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has issued an open murder warrant for the suspect. The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office is currently working to get the suspect extradited from Nebraska.

The police department is not releasing the suspect’s name at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580 or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

