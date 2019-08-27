KENTWOOD, Mich. — UPDATE, 10:30 p.m: Police said Jerianne Zaagsma has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY, 9:40 p.m: The Kentwood Police Department is looking for Jerianne Zaagsma, a 77-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing Monday.

Police said Zaagsma failed to returned home from a walk Monday morning and she was last seen near 52nd Street and Kalamazoo Avenue around 10 a.m.

"She reportedly suffers from dementia and may have gotten lost in the area," police said.

Zaagsma is 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds with a thin build. She was last seen wearing a white or silver windbreaker, oversized baggy blue jeans, a floral multi-colored hat, maroon shoes and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580.

