Kentwood Police looking for missing runaway teen

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood are asking for the public's help to locate a missing runaway juvenile.
Brandon Lee Posey, 15, was reported missing by police Monday, Aug. 17. Police said his medical conditions create a danger to his wellbeing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.