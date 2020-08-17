Kentwood Police looking for missing runaway teen

Police said his medical conditions create a danger to his wellbeing.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood are asking for the public's help to locate a missing runaway juvenile.

Brandon Lee Posey, 15, was reported missing by police Monday, Aug. 17. Police said his medical conditions create a danger to his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580.

