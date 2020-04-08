Kentwood police looking for missing man with dementia

If you see David Ferrell, please contact the Kentwood Police Department.

KENTWOOD, Mich — The Kentwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Police said David Jermone Ferrell, 79, was reported missing. He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 3. He has dementia and often walks near Eastern Avenue and 52nd Street, police said.

Ferrell is described as being 5-foot-11 with a thin build, white hair and short white facial hair. He wears glasses.

If you see Ferrell, please contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-656-5681.