Kentwood police looking for missing man with dementia

KENTWOOD, Mich — The Kentwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
Police said David Jermone Ferrell, 79, was reported missing. He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 3. He has dementia and often walks near Eastern Avenue and 52nd Street, police said.
Ferrell is described as being 5-foot-11 with a thin build, white hair and short white facial hair. He wears glasses.
If you see Ferrell, please contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-656-5681.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.