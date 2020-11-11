Kentwood Police: Pedestrian seriously injured after crash

The incident is still under investigation.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Authorities in Kentwood are investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the road Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Boardmoor Avenue SE and 44th Street SE, the Kentwood Police Department said.

According to the department's press release, a southbound vehicle collided with a person trying to cross the road.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police do not believe alcohol is a factor in the crash, but it's still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580.

