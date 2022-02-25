Catch and release: Kentwood Police track, capture and then set 'Gary the Turkey' free

Due to concerns for the bird's safety and traffic headaches, authorities in Kentwood captured the problem turkey and released him to a more appropriate roost.

KENTWOOD, Mich — If you live in the area of 52nd and Kalamazoo Avenue in Kentwood, you've more than likely heard of Gary the turkey.

And if you drive near there, you've probably had an encounter with the bold bird, too.

For weeks, the turkey nicknamed Gary has delighted some drivers and caused others cry fowl.

He does not abide by traffic laws and has been captured on video chasing after cars.

Someone even created a Facebook group for him to share stories, sightings and all things "Gary the Turkey."

The Kentwood Police Department said their office has received complaints about the bird's behavior as well as people sharing their concerns over his safety.

For weeks, Gary has eluded DNR officials who tried to trap him to get him to a safer spot.

Then on Friday afternoon, the Kentwood Police Department shared an update on the whereabouts of the infamous bird in a video statement.

Authorities said two Kentwood Police officers captured Gary the Turkey on Thursday and relocated him to a wooded area away from traffic.

"In a mission to increase traffic safety and serve the community with excellence, Sgt. Wierenga and Officer Bylsma set off to capture Gary," a Kentwood officer reading a statement says.

"We appreciate the community's support in this mission and wish Gary the best of luck in his future turkey endeavors."

