Kentwood police warn of phone scam circulating in area

The caller claims that there is a warrant for the person’s arrest and requests the individual to go to the bank to retrieve money.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is warning area residents of a phone scam where the caller alleges to be a Kentwood Police Officer, Detective, Captain, etc.

The caller claims that there is a warrant for the person’s arrest and requests the individual to go to the bank to retrieve money.

The caller is apparently spoofing phone numbers, making it appear that the calls are legitimate from the Kentwood Police Department, but they are not.

Spoofing is when a legitimate number appears in the victim’s caller ID, but the call is actually from someone trying to pull a scam.

Police say these calls are fraudulent and are not requests the Kentwood Police Department would make if someone had an arrest warrant.

The department is investigating the issue and will pursue criminal charges for the individual(s) behind these false calls.

If you receive a call like this, under no circumstance should you meet or give money to the caller or provide any personal information.

If you have been a victim of this crime, you can contact the Kentwood Police Department directly at 616.698.6580.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.