One hurt after shooting in Kentwood; Police take three people into custody following standoff

One person was hurt in a shooting in Kentwood Thursday morning.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person was hurt after a shooting incident in Kentwood Thursday morning.

Law enforcement was called out to a home near the intersection of 56th Street at Kelekent Ave to investigate a possible shooting.

One person showed up at a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Kentwood police believe this is related to the incident.

Following a short standoff outside the home, three people were taken into custody on charges related to the shooting as well as outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.