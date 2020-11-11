Kentwood superintendent retires after 33 years

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve this community over the past thirty three years,” said Zoerhoff.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The superintendent of Kentwood Public Schools announced he plans to retire at the end of current school year.

Superintendent Michael Zoerhoff had a 33 year career with Kentwood Public Schools serving as a teacher, coach, principal, assistant principal, assistant superintendent and finally as superintendent. According to Kentwood schools he plans to retire on June 30, 2021.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve this community over the past thirty three years,” said Zoerhoff. “It is with a sense of sadness but also deep gratitude that I retire from this wonderful profession.”

Although Zoerhoff will be retiring as superintendent, his two children will continue to attend Kentwood.

"I will continue as an active supporter of this outstanding school district," said Zoerhoff. "I will always be a Kentwood Falcon!”

The board of education said it will start its search process for the next superintendent.

