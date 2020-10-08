x
Kentwood police investigating suspicious death

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is investigating a suspicious death at a residence near 48th Street and Eastern Avenue. 

Police responded to the scene around 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10 and found a dead woman inside. 

The cause of death is unknown, pending an autopsy, police said.

Detectives are investigating but they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580 or call Silent Observer. 

