Toddler left on road after parent's car was stolen quickly reunited thanks to Kelloggsville bus drivers

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police need your help tracking down the car theft suspect accused of driving away in a stolen vehicle with a 2-year-old child inside Tuesday morning.

Thanks to the efforts of two Kellogsville Public Schools bus drivers, the 2-year-old was returned quickly to the frantic parents.

It happened just after 8 a.m. near the area of 48th Street and Marlette Avenue in Kentwood.

The car theft suspect left the toddler on the side of a nearby road and took off in the vehicle.

The parents started waving down cars in the area to get help, and that's when a Kelloggsville employee in a school bus stopped to find out how he could help.

Dave Skinner called 911 to help, and radioed into the school to let them know he'd be late as he was helping this family.

Another bus driver in the area saw the child on the side of the road, and picked up the child in her empty bus.

About 10 minutes after the parents flagged down the initial bus driver, the child was reunited with his parents.

"Kelloggsville would like to thank the quick thinking of our staff. Mr. Dave Skinner and Ms. Sue Workman that were driving the buses, and our Director of Transportation, Kristin Nickelson who was coordinating the radio and the buses during the time," Superintendent Jim Alston said.

"Their communication and thoughtful actions helped return a baby back to his parents and was unharmed."

Authorities found the stolen vehicle in Grand Rapids a short time later, and the suspect remains at large.

If you have info that could help police, you're asked to reach out to the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.or

