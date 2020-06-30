City of Kentwood vehicle fleet to parade through city on Fourth of July

12 City of Kentwood vehicles will parade throughout the community on Saturday, July 4

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A fleet of 12 City of Kentwood vehicles will parade throughout the community on Saturday, July 4 as a way to celebrate Independence Day safely in lieu of its traditional celebration activities this year.



The parade will begin at 9 a.m. on the western border of the city near the intersection of Division Avenue and Maplelawn Street and travel toward the eastern border of the city, ending around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Burton Street and Forest Meadows Court.

“The City of Kentwood is pleased to be able to offer a safe, alternate way of engaging with our community on the Fourth of July,” Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley said. “It is our hope to inspire joy and celebration for America’s independence by bringing the traditional parade to residents throughout the Kentwood community.”

In early June, city leaders made the difficult decision to join other communities in canceling this year’s annual Fourth of July Celebration.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and restrictions on large group gatherings, City Commission voted against hosting the event this summer out of an abundance of caution.

The fireworks show planned for July 4 has been postponed to the Kentwood Food Truck Festival this fall.

The full parade route for Saturday and a tentative timeline is available online at kentwood.us/july4. Residents are invited to watch the parade from the nearest street to their home on the parade route while physical distancing from others outdoors.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.