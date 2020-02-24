KENTWOOD, Mich. — Crews in Kentwood are working to repair a water main break that shutdown both directions of a road near 28th Street Monday.

According to Kentwood Police, both directions of Shaffer Avenue between 28th and 29th streets will remain closed for some time.

Traffic on 28th Street is also impacted by the break. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

It's not yet clear what street the water main break started on but crews are on scene working to repair the break and reopen the roadway.

Kentwood Police did confirm it's a Grand Rapids water line. It's not yet know if the break has impacted water services for customers in the area.

This is a developing story, more information will be available once it becomes available.

