KENTWOOD, Mich. — UPDATE: Kentwood Police said officers located Jonaven Christenson around 8:50 a.m. He was returned to his father.

KENTWOOD, Mich. - Kentwood Police are searching for a young boy who ran away from home early Monday morning.

According to a press release, officers were called to a home on Nora Street around 3:25 a.m. on a report of a runaway child.

Officers said the boy, Jonaven Christenson, 10, left home around 2 a.m. Officers immediately searched the area for several hours, but he was not found.

Christenson is 4'10" and weighs around 100 pounds. He has a clean shaven head and was last seen wearing a dark blue fleece jacket and gray sweatpants.

Police did not provide a photo of Christenson.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-3580.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.