Update: Kentwood Police locate 12-year-old missing since Monday

Police said Adonis Ware was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, May 18.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — UPDATE: Police located Adonis Ware and returned him to Wedgewood Christian Services sometime early Tuesday morning.

Authorities in Kentwood are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday night.

According to a press release from the Kentwood Police Department, Adonis Ware ran away from Wedgewood Christian Services, located at 3300 36th St. He was last seen on foot in the area of 32nd Street near Shaffer around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, May 18.

Adonis was last seen wearing a checkered flannel shirt, pants, bandana and camouflage-print Jordan shoes. He is about 5 ft. tall and about 160 lbs. Police did not provide any photos of Adonis.

Police said Adonis does not have friends or family in the area.

Anyone who may have seen Adonis or know where he is located should contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580.

