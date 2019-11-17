Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 22-year-old man who was last seen in Kentwood.

An endangered missing advisory was issued for Jacob Thomas Toth. He was last seen near 60th Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue SE on Saturday around 8 p.m. Police say he was on foot with no coat, money or phone.

Toth is described as a white man with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6-feet tall and 200 lbs. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and beige pants before he disappeared. Police said he is missing his left hand.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580.

