KENTWOOD, Mich. - Development at the Woodland Mall continues, with one huge portion of the project officially opening Tuesday.

A'Beautiful Soul, the plus-sized companion store to Altar'd State, will host a grand opening event with live entertainment, a fashion show and more. The Woodland Mall location s the first in Michigan and fifth nationwide.

RELATED: Kentwood seeks public input on master plan

RELATED: Progress on Woodland Mall redevelopment continues

It's located in the JCPenney wing of the mall and carry sizes 14 to 24. This store is Woodland's second plus-sized clothing store alongside Torrid.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.