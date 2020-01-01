KENTWOOD, Mich. — Authorities in Kentwood are investigating a stabbing that took place on early New Year's Day.

According to the Kentwood Police Department, it happened just before 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of 52nd Street SE, in the area before Wing and East Paris avenues.

Police say they were alerted to the situation when they were called to Metro Health after the victim showed up with multiple stab wounds.

The suspect in the incident has not been arrested.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the community, but ask anyone with information to call 616-656-6613 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

