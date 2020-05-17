Kentwood Police investigating crash

One person has serious injuries after crashing their car.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police are investigating a single vehicle car accident that happened at the intersection of Walnut Hills Dr. SE and Mariner Dr. SE. The crash happened around 5:58 a.m.

A 25-year-old man was the only occupant of the single car crash. Police say he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His name is not being released at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened. Anyone with any information should call Kentwood Police at 616-698-6580.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.