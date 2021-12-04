The shooting happened at 8:50 p.m. Sunday. The person who was shot is expected to survive.

Police are investigating after a shooting at Dave & Buster's in Kentwood.

According to Kent County Dispatch, police responded to a report of shots fired at 8:50 p.m. Sunday at the location on 28th St. SE. One person was shot and is being treated for minor injuries. Police have not released any information about the suspect.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting, but say there is no danger to the public at this time.

This is a developing story.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.