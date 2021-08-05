Phoenix Theatre chain to open at Woodland mall

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The movies are coming back to the Woodland Mall in Kentwood.
Mall leaders announced Tuesday Phoenix Theatres will be filling the old theater location.
The Michigan-based company signed a long-term lease with the mall.
The theater chain plans to refurbish the 14-screen theater and create a premiere move theater experience in West Michigan.
Phoenix Theatres will also provide around 75 jobs and $4 million in investment to the area.
The project will include reclining theater seats, 4-K digital projection, new sound systems and family-friendly pricing.
The movie theater is expected to open in late 2021.
