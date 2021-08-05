Phoenix Theatre chain to open at Woodland mall

The movies are coming back to the Woodland Mall in Kentwood.

Mall leaders announced Tuesday Phoenix Theatres will be filling the old theater location.

The Michigan-based company signed a long-term lease with the mall.

The theater chain plans to refurbish the 14-screen theater and create a premiere move theater experience in West Michigan.

Phoenix Theatres will also provide around 75 jobs and $4 million in investment to the area.

The project will include reclining theater seats, 4-K digital projection, new sound systems and family-friendly pricing.

The movie theater is expected to open in late 2021.

