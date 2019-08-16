KENTWOOD, Mich — Police were at the Woodland Mall early Friday morning investigating a break-in.

Not many details about the situation were released. No word on what may have been stolen or any suspect information. However, a glass door was smashed.

Woodland Mall released this statement, confirming the break-in occurred:

We are grateful for the fast work of our security firm, Allied Universal, and to Kentwood Police Department, for their quick response to this morning’s break-in. We are cooperating fully with KPD in its investigation and look forward to those responsible for the robberies to be brought to justice.

Not far from this area, a heavy police presence for an unknown situation has unfolded. 13 ON YOUR SIDE crews are working to learn if these two incidents are connected in anyway.

