KENTWOOD, Mich. - Police in Kentwood are looking for the man who assaulted two women during a home invasion early Tuesday morning.

According to the Kentwood Police Department, it happened around 5:15 a.m. at the Wingate Apartments.

Investigators say two women were inside their second-floor apartment when a suspect, described as a man around 5'10" wearing all black clothing, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask, came in through the unlocked sliding door.

One victim was stabbed multiple times during a struggle with the suspect and the other victim was punched in the face. The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police say the suspect fled the apartment on foot. A K-9 unit was called in to track the suspect but it was unsuccessful.

While the investigation continues, Kentwood Police is asking residents to lock their doors and windows. Anyone with information about the incident should call detectives at 616-656-6600 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

