KENTWOOD, Mich. - A reward is being offered for information on two suspect's who broke into a Kentwood apartment's fitness and laundry facility, stealing cash from a machine.

According to Silent Observer it happened on July 2 at 3:50 a.m. at the Castle Bluff fitness and laundry building, located on Castle Bluff Court SE.

Two suspects used a crow bar to break into the building, then one man used a mallet to break a laundry machine and steal cash. Silent Observer says the machine was completely destroyed.

Silent Observer says the face felony charges that could land them 10 years in jail.

Anyone with information that will lead to an arrest will be awarded an unspecified cash rewarded. Contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or at silentobserver.org.

