KENTWOOD, Mich. - Police in Kentwood are investigating a shooting that left a home sprayed with bullets.

According to police, about 8 bullets struck the home, located on Farnahm Street SE. It happened just after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

No one inside the home was injured, police tell us everyone was asleep at the time of the shooting.

There are no witnesses or suspects at this time, but the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident should call detectives at 616-656-6600 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

