KENTWOOD, Mich. - A West Michigan business is taking advantage of "World Jump Day," this Friday to launch its grand re-opening.

Sky Zone Grand Rapids, located at 3636 29th St. SE in Kentwood, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 20. This comes after months of remodeling and adding 17 new attractions to the location.

New attractions include the popular "Wipe Out" action game, a free climb wall, a warrior course, zipline, toddler area and more.

The owner says many of the attractions are exclusive to their location.

Sky Zone is offering deals the entire weekend to celebrate. The location is offering a "BOGO" (by one get one free) offer for a 90-minute jump access pass from noon to 5 p.m. on July 20 on Friday.

Then, on Saturday, July 21, the entertainment venue is teaming up with Kids Food Basket Food Drive for a day-long food drive. There will be opportunities to win prizes, such as a year-long access pass and a birthday party. Guests can get $10 off jump time if they bring in five items on the list of needs.

Sunday, July 22, the jump fun continues with Jump Your Age Day. Those 10 and older will pay $10 to jump.

The list of items needed for the food drive are as follows:

Fruit Cups

Applesauce Pouches

Granola Bars

Cracker Packs

Snack Size Sipper Bags

Toasted Oat Cereal

Cheese Crackers

Pretzels

