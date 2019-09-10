KENTWOOD, Mich. - The City of Kentwood Department of Public Works on Wednesday is hosting the 2019 American Public Works Association Midwest Snowplow Roadeo and Equipment Show.

The event features a timed obstacle course where drivers from across Michigan compete to test their skills, and there is an equipment show with area vendors displaying their products and services.

The "roadeo" provides an opportunity for public agencies to prepare for winter snow removal operations by training drivers, networking with each other and viewing a variety of useful products and services. It also provides an opportunity for public administrators, elected officials and other local celebrities to operate snow removal equipment in a non-working, non-emergency atmosphere.

It is taking place at the City of Kentwood Department of Public Works until 4 p.m.

