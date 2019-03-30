KENTWOOD, Mich. - For the fifth year in a row, the Kentwood Districts FIRST Robotics Competition took over the high school's center for sports events into a field for student-built robots to compete in the 2019 DESTINATION DEEP SPACE game.

According to the organizers, 41 teams from all over Michigan gathered at East Kentwood High School to show off the robots they built -- which were designed and constructed over an intense six-week build season.

The fast-paced, family-friendly event was free and the community was encouraged to come out and be apart of the excitement. More than 2,000 people were expected to gather at the high school Saturday morning.

For more information about local robotics competitions, FIRST in Michigan and how to get involved, check out www.firstinmichigan.us/FRC.

