KENTWOOD, Mich. — Runners in Kentwood spent their sunny Saturday the sweetest way possible, running the City of Kentwood's second annual Valentine's Dash 5K.

The race started at 11 a.m. at the Kent District Library - Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch, located at 4950 Breton Rd. SE.

“The route for this race is great for first-time and experienced racers alike,” said Val Romeo, Kentwood Parks and Recreation director. “Whether you plan to run with your sweetie, family, friends or new acquaintances, our Valentine’s Dash is a great way to celebrate the holiday and your love of running.”

Valentine’s Day-themed costumes were encouraged, and participants could win awards like "best dressed" as well as who was the fastest.

Following the race was a super sweet after-party in the library’s community room, which included music, Valentine’s themed snacks, a photo booth, and an award ceremony.

