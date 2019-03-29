KENTWOOD, Mich. — As Spring Break gets underway, area police agencies are offering tips on how to keep your home safe if you are leaving town.

Of utmost importance, says Kentwood Police Chief Thomas Hillen, is to look out for one another.

“One of your best defenses is knowing your neighbors,’’ Hillen said. “Your neighbor watching out, saying, you know what? That red car doesn’t belong in the neighborhood or why is it parked out in front of John’s house? I know he’s gone to Florida.’’

Other tips include:

Make your house less appealing by trimming or removing overgrown shrubs that can provide cover for someone breaking in through a window;

Put your lights on a timer to give the impression someone is home;

Install exterior motion lights;

Stop mail delivery or have someone bring it in each day. The same goes for newspapers and packages;

Lock windows and close your shades;

Put a dowel or board into the track of sliding doors and windows to prevent them from being opened;

If you have a porch door, make sure it is locked when you leave;

Refrain from posting spring break plans on social media, especially if it involves travel away from home for several days.

“You should be careful about how you broadcast that,’’ Hillen said. “It’s one thing to say you’re gone. It’s another thing to say that no one’s home.’’

