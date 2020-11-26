Woman shot in the leg in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the leg in Kentwood Wednesday night. Police were called to the 4600 block of Drummond Blvd. SE on reports of 20-30 shots fired, just after 7 p.m.
The woman's injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Police did not provide suspect information, or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 698-6580 or Silent Observer.
