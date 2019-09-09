KENTWOOD, Mich. — You could bring home the bacon and eggs, and for a good cause.

The Woodland Mall plans to auction off two of the iconic pieces of its play area and the proceeds will be donated to charity.

The original play area was retired earlier this year to make way for a new friendly monster-themed play area that was unveiled last month. The mall already donated the rest of the play area fixtures, which included a waffle, sausage links, banana and cereal bow to Berkley Hills Community Church of Grand Rapids.

The online bidding for the final two pieces ends on Sunday, Sept. 15 and all proceeds will be donated to charity.

“For more than 20 years, the bacon and eggs play area held a special place in the heart of many Grand Rapids families,” said Cecily McCabe, marketing director. “Woodland Mall hopes to see these fun play features find a new home where children will continue to enjoy them for decades to come.”

Those interested can bid on the pieces here. The bacon is 5 feet long and 2.5 feet wide and the sunny-side up eggs are 10 feet long and 5 feet wide.

Woodland Mall will donate all proceeds from the sale to Kids’ Food Basket.

