Kenzie’s Be Café continues to build up employees with intellectual disabilities

A local coffee shop is serving a lot more than drinks as they work to help their workers further their lives and careers.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A coffee shop with the goal of providing life skills and meaningful employment to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities is holding strong, with April 13 marking 150 days of business.

The milestone for the nonprofit Kenzie’s Be Café comes as two employees will soon be taking on more responsibilities. Starting next month, baristas Ben Cron and Sarah Vanelzelingen will also be working at The Kirby House – a restaurant just a mile away.

Both employees have been with the café since their Nov. 14, 2022 grand opening, and have come a long way when it comes to communication.

“When I started, I barely – you know – talked to anybody,” Cron said. “Now, I can feel like I can talk to any customer that comes in.”

Having attended culinary school, Cron hopes to one day be able to work on the cook line – something he now feels a little more prepared for.

“It would just mean that I was on this path,” he said. “And I know I can be a good fulfillment to this business.”

Vanelzelingen has also been breaking out of their shell. It’s not only something that’s helping them further their career, but it's also building them as a person.

“It makes me feel wonderful,” they said. “(It) makes me happy to know that I'm doing so good at both at this job and keeping myself going.”

Kenzie’s Be Café was inspired by teenager Makenzie Aney, who has cerebral palsy. Kenzie’s aunt – the founder of the café –said they are looking to expand.

Ahead of summer, they’re working to create a mobile coffee hut, but are in need of a vehicle to pull it around. If you or someone you know is interested in making a donation, call 616-402-7778 or email kenziesbecafe@gmail.com.

