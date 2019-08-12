MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — At least "half of a dozen" fire crews are responding to a massive fire at Keystone Automotive Industries and the surrounding buildings, according to the Montcalm County dispatch supervisor.

The fire alarm went off around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the commercial building. Dispatchers say they do not know of any injuries, nor if anyone was inside the building at the time.

They don't have a "clue" what caused the fire at the auto parts storage facility, but they expect to be battling it for most of the night, according to dispatch.

Emergency responders are expecting the fire to "flare up" within the next several days, the dispatcher said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

