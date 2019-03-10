GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids' Food Basket is celebrating opening its new 30,000-square foot home with a community open house Thursday, Oct. 3.

The event is taking place at the LEED-designed facility that sits on approximately 10 acres of sustainable farmland, along with a greenhouse and learning barn. Its schedule to run from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

KFB leaders hope the open house encourages community members to tour the new headquarters and farm, and get a firsthand view of the nonprofits educational and farming programming.

New Kids' Food Basket headquarters The new Kids' Food Basket headquarters. The new Kids' Food Basket headquarters. The new Kids' Food Basket headquarters. The new Kids' Food Basket headquarters. The new Kids' Food Basket headquarters. The new Kids' Food Basket headquarters. The new Kids' Food Basket headquarters.

As a result of the recent expansion -- which was finished in September -- Kids' Food Basket which currently serves 8,800 children daily in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties. Now the organization will have the capacity to produce up to 15,000 meals a day at the Kent County location.

RELATED: Kids Food Basket hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

"Kids' Food Basket is committed to equitable access to good, nourishing food for all of our West Michigan children," Founding CEO of Kids' Food Basket, Bridget Clark Whitney said. Kids' Food Basket. "Our expansion proves that bold steps can make a big difference. Kids' Food Basket is charitably funded, meaning our Sack Suppers and educational programs are funded by our community. We are so grateful for the amazing generosity of our supporters."

There are still about 30 total schools, 13 in Kent County, on the organization's waiting list.

The new headquarters, farm and programmatic expansion are the result of Kids' Food Basket's Feeding Our Future capital campaign, which raised $7,500.

Kids Food Basket has more information about expansion plans and childhood hunger, which affects one in five Michigan children, on its website.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:





►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.