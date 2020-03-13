GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan nonprofit that provides meals to students facing food insecurity says it will continue to work, despite all Michigan K-12 schools being closed for 3 weeks to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Kids' Food Basket shared an update Friday, March 13 detailing their responses to the virus outbreak, including regular cleaning of the building and making sure that volunteers feel healthy prior to any activity.

"However, a virus cannot and will not stop hunger," Bridget Clark Whitney, CEO of Kids' Food Basket said in a statement on the website. "Kids’ Food Basket will continue to provide evening meals and other nutritional services, through several distribution locations."

Kids' Food Basket serves schools in four counties: Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Allegan.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday she is ordering all K-12 schools to close starting Monday, March 16 until Sunday, April 5. School buildings are set to reopen on Monday, April 6.

The schools, including all public, private and boarding schools, are being closed to slow the spread of coronavirus. The first two cases in Michigan tested positive on Tuesday, and on Thursday the total number of cases jumped to 12.

RELATED: Whitmer orders all Michigan K-12 schools to close for 3 weeks

Michigan State Superintendent Michael Rice said closing K-12 schools is a responsible decision to keep everyone involved safe. He acknowledged that doing so will be challenging, and that many students rely on schools for meals.

Kids' Food Basket is asking that people volunteer, to help the organization prepare and pack food that is now critically needed by local families. Individuals who are healthy and interested in volunteering can sign up on the Kids' Food Basket website.

In lieu of volunteering, monetary donations are also incredibly helpful to KFB. Those can also be made on their website.

If you are signed up to volunteer at KFB and feel ill, coordinators ask that you stay home. KFB is asking that volunteers be symptom free for at least 48 hours before scheduling their next volunteer activity.

"We exist to nourish our community and we will continue to do that as long as it is safe to do so," Clark Whitney said.

More COVID-19 News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.