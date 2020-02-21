GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's might sound like an impossible mission, but Kids' Food Basket wants to raise $24,000 in 24 hours so kids in West Michigan have access to good, healthy food.

The nonprofit is putting on the Giving Day event Friday, Feb. 21. It's a full 24 hours of activities, food, dancing and one-of-a-kind volunteer experiences at the Kids' Food Basket headquarters in Grand Rapids. That's located at 300 Plymouth Aven. NE.

The Giving Day started at 5 a.m. with coffee and breakfast through community partners, Madcap Coffee and Mercy Health Saint Mary's.

For those who can't make it out to KFB's headquarters, donating on Giving Day is another option. According to a press release from KFB, donate $100 and your name will be featured on the donor wall. Make a donation of $500 or more and a tree on KFB's property will be named after you.

“24-Hour Giving Day gives everyone an opportunity to engage with this beautiful and critical mission,” says Bridget Clark Whitney, president and CEO. “This Friday, do your workout here and join us for boot camp class or lunch, or come in the evening with your family, friends, or colleagues, and enjoy Cosmic Volunteering while dancing to Grand Rapids’ own DJ Adrian Butler until midnight. Come and have fun while we work together to feed our future.”

Here is the schedule of events:

12-5 am Everyday Hero: Kick off Giving Day by creating an online fundraiser using Everyday Hero! Anyone who raises $100 by midnight will be recognized on KFB's donor wall.

5-10 am Coffee and Breakfast: Have breakfast at the headquarters featuring coffee from Madcap Coffee and a made-to-order omelet bar provided by Mercy Health Saint Mary’s.

7-8 am Burn Boot Camp: Get your energy flowing with a session of Burn Boot Camp!

10-11 am Yoga: Cascade Yoga Studio will lead a yoga session. Please bring your own mat! KFB will have a limited number of mats available on a first-come, first-served basis.

11-1 pm Lunch: Join KFB at midday for a taco bar provided by Beltline Bar!

1-4 pm Bag Decorating: Help KFB provide an extra touch of love to every child they serve. Decorate bags at headquarters -- crafts and bags are supplied.

4-6 pm Kids-Only Volunteer: Bring a group of awesome kids along for some fun, kid-friendly volunteer opportunities.

4-6 pm Beer Tasting: While the kids are volunteering, enjoy a a taste of beer from Brewery Vivant.

4-6 pm Cooking Demo: If you enjoy watching cooking shows, KFB is putting on a live cooking demonstration presented by Mercy Health Saint Mary's. Two words: street tacos!

6-8 pm Cocktail Class: Back again for the second year in a row, a cocktail class taught by mixologists from Margaux at JW Marriott Grand Rapids.

6-8 pm Succulent Bar: Create you own succulent arrangement with the help of Eastern Floral.

6-8 pm Kids Movie: KFB will show Disney's 'Moana.' There will be popcorn provided by Keystone Community Church and snacks by D & W Fresh Market Gaslight Village.

9 pm-12 am Cosmic Volunteering: Volunteering and a DJ? Wear neon and white, because we are black lighting our volunteer space! Help with Sack Supper prep, dance, and help KFB close out 24 Hour Giving Day!

10 pm-12 am Late-Night Snacks: End the 24 Hour Giving Day with a pizza party. There will be late night snacks from Peppino's Grand Rapids at KFB.

Events and activities are subject to change. Follow Kids' Food Basket on Facebook for up-to-date details, changes and if they reach their goal amount.

