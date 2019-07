GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Fulton Street Artisans Market is empowering artists and crafters; even kids!

It is open every Sunday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Fulton Street Farmer's Market.

The Artisans Market runs through September 29 and is open rain or shine.

Learn more about the Artisans Market and the special event nights here.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.