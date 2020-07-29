Kingfisher Restaurant and Deli closes doors

Tuesday, Grand Rapids Police responded to a crash at East Hills Center strip mall, where Kingfisher Restaurant is located.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just one year after opening its doors, Kingfisher Restaurant and Deli has closed.

According to the Grand Rapids Business Journal, Husband-and-wife co-owners Joel Wabeke and Sarah Wepman — who also own That Early Bird Café and Littlebird — closed Kingfisher Restaurant and Deli last week at 1001 Lake Drive SE in the East Hills neighborhood of Grand Rapids, after just over a year in business.

In addition to co-owning Kingfisher, Wabeke was the restaurant’s executive chef.

Kingfisher offered starters, omelets, bowls and hash, soups and salads, toast and sandwiches, sweets and pastries, and sides.

Many of the offerings were available vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free.

There was some damage to the front of the building. No one was hurt in the crash.

