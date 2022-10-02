Kitchen fire causes damage to home in Holland

The Holland Fire Department said the fire was a great reminder that working smoke alarms save lives, and to test yours every month.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A fire caused damage to a home in Holland Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

Fire crews were dispatched to a residence at 304 West 17th Street around 3:27 p.m. where they found an active fire in the kitchen and smoke throughout the home.

The fire was brought under control by firefighters quickly, but it spread to the back of the home. First responders spent two hours searching for hidden fire in the walls and ceilings, as well as getting rid of the smoke that spread through the first and second floors.

The extent of the damage is unknown at the time, but an investigation is underway by Holland's fire marshal.

