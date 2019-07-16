GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Don your armor and join the Medieval Times knights in a park beautification event to help cultivate the more than 15 acres of vibrant woodland at Garfield Park in Grand Rapids.

Medieval Times and Friends of Grand Rapids Park have partnered together for the inaugural event “Beauty Through Action” Summer Park Series.

The first 100 volunteers who register on-site of the event and spend at least one hour assisting the Medieval Times cast will receive a complimentary ticket redeemable for Medieval Times shows between July 18 and Aug. 31, 2019 -- an incentive for giving back to the local park district.

The knights, in full armor and weaponry, will be at the park tree pruning, removing invasive species and picking up litter. There will also be live sword fighting demonstration.

The event is happening at 11 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. at Garfield Park, which is located at 2111 Madison Ave SE.

For more information, visit www.friendsofgrparks.org.

