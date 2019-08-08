GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The horrific events in Texas and Ohio have lead to sadness and frustration across the nation including here in West Michigan.

"We have had more mass shootings where three or more people have lost their lives this year than we've had number of days in the year," Taylor Brutto, with the Kroc Center said.

Wednesday night Grand Rapids Kroc Center hosted a prayer vigil to honor the 31 people who lost their lives in El Paso and Dayton and the dozens of others who are injured.

"A lot of people will feel fear at the end of these shootings. But what we're trying to accomplish tonight is gathering people together to let them know you don't have to be afraid," Matt Aho, an event organizer said.

And just like in other parts of the country, gun control and mental health are top of mind.

"It seems to be a mental health issue, but it's difficult for me to say," Aho said.

"I grew up around guns, so I look at how my family survived based on hunting for their food, but I was also taught how to handle a weapon. But people aren't being taught how handle one and they are too easily accessible," Brutto said.

Another vigil is planned for this Friday at the Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival in Calder Plaza.

