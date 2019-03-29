GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of West Michigan children are officially on Spring Break. Many families are headed out of town for a week of vacationing. However, some families don't have the time or money for an annual trip.

The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Center is promising a week of activities to keep kids busy and happy.

"This is a way for families to come for an affordable way to spend quality time and create some family memories," says Jon Shaner, Marketing and Public Relations director.

All activities are free for members. Non-members can buy a guest pass for $10 and have day-long access to the facility. Activities include swimming, scooter ball, broomball, dodgeball, soccer activities and a climbing wall. The Kroc Center also has a game room and family room where kids can enjoy puzzles, video games, board games and other activities.

The Kroc Center also offers a Family Pool & Play Pass which gives families (up to five people) access to a full year of pool access during the popular open swim times – Saturdays and Sundays, along with Christmas Break and Spring Break.

Additional information on Spring Break at the Kroc can be found on the center's website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.