Kum & Go convenience store proposed to replace Big Boy Restaurant in Grand Rapids

A proposal to purchase the property where Big Boy is located to build a Kum & Go convenience store to be presented at Grand Rapids City Planning Commission meeting.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A proposal to demolish the Big Boy at 407 Pearl St NW in Grand Rapids and replace it with a Kum & Go gas station and convenience store was submitted to the Grand Rapids City Planning Commission.

The planning commission will hear the proposal during a regular City Planning Commission meeting on May 12 at 1 p.m.

The proposal lays out the purchase of the land where Big Boy resides, demolition of the current structure and the construction of a Kum & Go gas station and convenience store.

The current owner of the lot at 407 Pearl St NW is DSS Real Estate Holdings LLC out of Saint Louis, MO. The real estate company offered an option to purchase the nearly one acre property to Kum & Go, L.C. with an effective sale date of May 28.

The proposed Kum & Go would include a full convenience store that would sell prepared and packaged food, alcohol and other typical convenience store items. Also on the site, four gas pump stations are proposed that can serve up to eight vehicles.

The convenience store would be located on the northwest portion of the property with the gas pumps located under a canopy on the south side of the building. Proposed for the front of the store is a seating area and retail area for ice, propane and other outdoor sale items.

In the application to the Grand Rapids City Planning Commission, Kum & Go L.C. says the new construction will benefit the neighborhood by providing easy access to essential goods, foods and fuel.

"The neighborhood would benefit from allowing residents the option to purchase alcoholic products while obtaining essential goods and/or fueling without the need to travel to a large supermarket," Kum & Go L.C. said in the proposal.

The proposed gas station and convenience store would be open 24 hours a day.

The Big Boy restaurant was originally built in 1964.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.