SENTENCED: Kyle Wood to serve minimum of 30 months for overdose death of child

Kyle Wood, father of child who overdosed in June of 2022, was sentenced to a minimum of 30 months for child abuse in the second degree

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kyle Wood, 27, has been sentenced to a minimum of 30 months in prison for the death of his son Kaiden Wood in June of 2022.

The Kentwood Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of Prince Albert St. SE to reports of a child not breathing on June 23.

During a search of the home, detectives found the home to be in general disarray, with what authorities described as "numerous hazardous items" throughout the house.

Three loose Wellbutrin (Bupropion) pills were found scattered in the living room, with two on the floor and one on the coffee table, authorities claim. Police found one and one-third Xanax pills on the kitchen counter, and a broken Acetaminophen pill on the floor in the hallway.

Detectives also found a soup pot filled with vomit and a marijuana pipe on the living room floor.

On Wednesday afternoon, he addressed the 17th District Court in Grand Rapids during sentencing.

"I understand that I made a mistake that day," said Wood. "And I acknowledge that I must stop. And unfortunately, I lost one of my sons while doing it.

Before being sentenced, Wood apologized to his late son.

"I just want to say, not even to the court, but to my son, that I'm sorry," said Kyle.

The judge gave 155 days of time served to Wood. He must also pay $1,000 in court costs.

Kaiden's mother, Hope Marshall, was also charged in his death.

