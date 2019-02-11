GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids 14-year-old who is known to be "violent" and "unstable" is missing, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Kylynn Renee Zavala was last seen Thursday, Oct. 31 between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. at her home on the 2100 block of Ontario Avenue NE.

In a Facebook post, her mother, Nicki Chambers said she is "unstable and not on her [mediciation] right now."

Her medication is for anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions, according to the GRPD. They also said she has been suicidal in the past. However, she did not make any threats on the night she was last seen.

Her phone has been shut off, but Chambers asked in her Facebook post to call her number at 616-206-2542 if you see Zavala.

She has brown hair and eyes, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Nicki Chambers Missing 14 : if you see her please call me at 6162062542 she is unstable not on her meds rite now may be wearing black nike high tops and black and red wellspring prep sweaters the system as missing...

The GRPD also asks anyone with information to contact them by calling 911 or 616-456-3400. However, they advise the public not to approach her because she's "prone to violent outbursts," they said.

