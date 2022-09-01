Incubator kitchen coming to GR aims to grow small food businesses

The incubator kitchen will provide access to culinary entrepreneurs trying to start their own food businesses.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Boston Square neighborhood will be transformed after a new project underway is completed.

A new incubator kitchen will provide access to culinary entrepreneurs trying to start their own food businesses.

Located on Kalamazoo Avenue between Oakdale and Ramona Streets is a former auto repair shop and future home of the incubator kitchen KZoo Station.

“KZoo Station was inspired by neighbor needs, neighbors voice desires for both greater access for food businesses, specifically black, brown and women-owned food businesses, looking for kitchen space, looking for technical assistance, as well as folks in the neighborhood looking for more food options," said Danielle Williams, director of economic opportunities for AmplifyGR.

The project is a partnership between AmplifyGR and SpringGR.

It’s in the beginning stages of construction.

“We are slated to have construction completed in spring of 2022. And our hope is to have programming going by late spring, early summer," Williams said.

The garage will be converted into a commercial kitchen with everything a growing business needs, and the café area will offer businesses a chance to sell their food.

“Our hope is that we can serve, you know, at least 20 businesses out of that space at a time," Williams said.

New and growing food businesses will have the opportunity to experiment, learn what works and what customers want.

“Our intent is that this project serves as a catalyst for those businesses to really grow the way that we know that they're capable of," Williams said.

Everything from the design of the building to the name has been influenced by the people in this area.

The kitchen aims to serve as a symbol of hope and change for the Boston Square Neighborhood.

There are two open houses coming up this month to learn more about the project. For more information, click here.

