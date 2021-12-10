Kzoo woman sends warning after losing $3k in puppy scam

"It was heartbreaking and sad, and also mad, you know, I felt like such an idiot and I lost a lot of money and no dog in the end," Richards said.

KALAMAZOO, Mich — The Better Business Bureau of West Michigan is sending a warning after a rise in people falling victim to puppy scams.

One of those victims, a woman from Kalamazoo, says she spent more than $3,000 for a puppy she never received.

Amy Richards says she was one of the many people who wanted to add a pet to her family during the pandemic back in November 2020.

Richards says she had began searching for a breeder online, using a reputable website and made contact with someone who claimed to be here in West Michigan.

But after sending the money and waiting for a puppy to arrive at her front door, she began to notice some red flags.

"It was heartbreaking and sad, and also mad, you know, I felt like such an idiot and I lost a lot of money and no dog in the end," Richards said.

Richards says once the breeder received the money, he began changing his tune — saying that she needed to pay for a different crate to send the dog in and continuing to ask for more money.

The breeder even sent a certificate of insurance for the pet courier

Richards says she hopes her experience will encourage people to report scams like this to the BBB.

The Better Business Bureau says if you can't physically see the animal, don't buy it because it is likely a scam.

You can also use the internet to reverse search any images you may get from a breeder to see if they are copied from another site.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.