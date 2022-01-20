Lab backup causes delay in charges for driver of airborne US-131 crash, MSP says

Police say the driver's blood test could happen as far out as two weeks from the time of the crash.

DORR, Mich. — Charges may be delayed for the driver whose vehicle went airborne over a US-131 exit due to state police laboratory backups.

Last Thursday, a driver was caught on camera launching his vehicle over the dirt embankment near the 142nd Avenue exit on US-131. The vehicle landed on the other side and struck a road sign.

Police say there were multiple signs that the 25-year-old driver was intoxicated, and a blood draw was performed when the driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Michigan State Police say the backlogged lab has not had an opportunity to test the driver's blood at this time. Officials say the test could happen as far out as two weeks from the time of the crash, leading to a delay in charges for the driver.

Once the blood test has been completed, charges may be pressed and sent to the prosecutor.

