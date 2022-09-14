'Frustrating' Lake Eastbrook construction project nears completion

The work to fully reconstruct the road near Centerpoint Mall in Grand Rapids is expected to open to traffic on Sept. 27.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Since March, drivers have been navigating around construction on Lake Eastbrook Boulevard in Grand Rapids.

An end is now in sight. The City of Grand Rapids says the road is scheduled to reopen to traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Crews have been working on a complete reconstruction of the road, which connects the East Beltline to 28th Street, the area just north of The Shops at Centerpoint. A new 12” water main was also installed, as well as new street lighting and conduits.

Many business owners are looking forward to the completion of the project.

“It’s been pretty rough,” said Alexis Aylo, owner of Eyelash Republic. “We've just had a lot of trouble with people being able to get through. They just haven't been able to park. They can't cross the road easily. Now, we have some of the pavement down, and thankfully, we've been told it's almost done. So, we're hoping for the best.”

Another business owner, Joanne Riley of Team Healthy Hair, said both water and power have been shut off to her business at times during the construction without her notice.

“It has cost me a lot of money to say the least,” said Riley. “I had to shut down nine times. Unbeknownst to me and my clients. So, I had to send them home.”

The project began on March 20. Paving will be begin next week, and Lake Eastbrook is planned to open to one-way traffic from Sparks to East Beltline late next week. Road markings are planned to begin on Sept. 24.

All these dates are subject to weather delays.

“We've had a couple of people that had to be towed it,” said Aylo about the construction phase before the paving began, “There wasn't this new middle area. There was a time when it was just all gravel. So, especially after it would rain, there were a lot of depths. So, it was hard for people. Their tires would just get stuck in there.”

Trees are also planned to be planted along the roadway, beginning sometime after Oct. 15. There will be brief road closures at some point for landscaping.

“Prayerfully, my business will pick back up,” said Riley.

